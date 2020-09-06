A UAE-based Mammootty fan association, called Mammootty Fans: UAE chapter, will launch a blood donation drive on September 6 to celebrate their idol’s birthday this year.
Mammootty turns 69 on September 7 and his fan association in this region will mark the day with a series of social welfare activities. The blood that they collect will go towards helping those in need.
“We have been doing this for the last seven years during his birthday. We have the support of Malayalam’s greatest actor Mammootty and the Sharjah Blood bank. He has always been supportive of our efforts … We will be following all COVID-19 protocols to ensure safety throughout the event,” Rebeen Areef, secretary of Mammootty Fans, told Gulf News.
The blood donation campaign will be held at the LuLu Hypermarket in Al Ghusais from 5pm to 10pm. The donors must come with their Emirates ID.
In a career spanning three decades, the India National Award-winning actor Mammootty has featured in more than 350 films.
“I have been here almost 36 years and it’s a task to be relevant. But if you have passion you can pull it off for a long time,” said Mammootty during an earlier interview with Gulf News.