Mammootty and Mohanlal Image Credit: Social media

It’s no secret that two of Malayalam industry’s biggest stars — Mammootty and Mohanlal — are thick friends and share a bond that transcends films.

On May 6, Mohanlal made a sketch of Mammootty and his wife Sulfath on their 41st wedding anniversary.

“Happy wedding anniversary dear Ichakka and baabhi,” wrote Mohanlal, referring to them as brother and sister-in-law.

Mammootty acknowledged Mohanlal’s drawing with a succinct, “Thank you dear Lal.”

These stars are two of the Malayalam industry’s long-enduring idols and have also acted in more than 30 movie projects together including ‘Twenty20’ and ‘Harikrishnans’, starring Juhi Chawla. The two are also close, evident from their warm greetings seen during award ceremonies.