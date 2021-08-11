Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday said he sustained a fracture after a fall and was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.
The actor took to Twitter to disclose that he is undergoing surgery at a private hospital.
“A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts,” the actor tweeted.
It was not clear where and how the actor suffered the fracture.
One of the busiest South Indian stars, Raj recently announced that he will contest the elections of the Movie Artists Association (MAA), the apex body of the Telugu film industry.
The 56-year-old will compete for the President’s post in the elections to be held next month. He announced 27 names of his panel members.