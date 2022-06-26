Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is in the midst of promoting his bilingual film ‘Kaduva’, has spoken about his aspirations to conquer Telugu cinema.
While interacting with the media in Hyderabad, Sukumaran revealed he was keen on directing a Telugu film soon in addition to featuring as a leading man in several of the films he is currently considering in the industry.
“I’ve already been given a film by a few of top Tollywood producers and I’m delighted about it,” Sukumaran said about making his splash in the industry, while adding: “I might soon direct a Telugu movie in addition to acting.”
Sukumaran has already proved his skills as a director with ‘Lucifer’, and with his most recent acting endeavour, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, Sukumaran also has a sizable fan base in Tollywood.
Sukumaran also spoke about taking on a “significant role” in Prabhas’ much-anticipated movie ‘Salaar’. Prabhas’ dates and his schedule are currently a little hazy, according to Sukumaran, but he would never want to pass up the opportunity to work with a star like Prabhas and is waiting for director Prashanth Neel to come up with a solution.