Following the recent death of actress Renjusha Menon, another tragic loss struck the Malayalam television industry. Thirty-five-year-old actress Dr Priya, who was eight months pregnant, succumbed to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital on Wednesday, Indian media reported.
She had just undergone a routine pregnancy check-up at the hospital shortly before the heart attack occurred. Her baby survives and is in the neo-natal intensive care unit.
Actor Kishor Satya broke the news on his Instagram account. ''One more unexpected death in the Malayalam television sector. Dr Priya died of cardiac arrest yesterday. She was 8 months pregnant. The baby is in the ICU. There were no other health issues,'' he wrote.
He added: “The mind kept repeating the questions...Unanswered questions...Before the shocking news of Ranjusha's death goes away, next one more...When a person who is only 35 years old leaves this world, the mind is not allowed to say condolences....How will Priya's husband and mother recover from this collapse...Don't know...Let their minds have the power for that.” (sic)
Dr Priya, a prominent figure in Malayalam television, gained popularity for her role in 'Karuthamuthu', but decided to take a hiatus from acting after her wedding.
On October 30, Malayalam actress Menon, known for supporting roles in movies such as 'City Of Gold', was found dead in her flat in Thiruvananthapuram. She was 35 years old.