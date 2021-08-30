Calling all Prabhas’ fans. On the occasion of the Indian festival Janmashtami -- the birthday of deity Krishna -- the actor unveiled a new poster from his forthcoming romance ‘Radhe Shyam’’.
In the new poster, the ‘Saaho’ star can be seen playing the piano along with his co-star Pooja Hegde who wears a gown with a train made from peacock feathers.
Both look suitably smitten by each other. Directed by Radha Krishnakumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of Prabhas’s most anticipated films of January 2022 and is likely to clash with Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, filmed partly in Dubai.
“Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you by yours truly, #RadheShyam,” wrote Prabhas as he revealed the poster.
Director Krishnakumar was equally thrilled at revealing the poster and wrote: “We have left no stone unturned in ensuring that we bring audiences a theatrical experience they won’t forget. Radhe Shyam comes to theatres on 14th January 2022 and we are so excited to present the poster of the film on a special day like Janmashtami.”
The film was initially scheduled to release on July 30th last year, but had to be put off due to the pandemic outbreak.
A few days ago, Prabhas was trolled and fat-shamed when casual pictures of him looking relatively haggard did the rounds on social media.