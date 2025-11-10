The story honours soldiers guarding India’s borders under harsh conditions
Dubai: Filmmaker and former Indian Army officer Major Ravi has announced his next ambitious project titled Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor, a patriotic war drama inspired by real-life military operations in Jammu and Kashmir. The film was officially launched with a traditional pooja ceremony at the Mookambika Temple in Kerala, marking what the director calls “a tribute to courage and sacrifice.”
Set against the scenic yet tense backdrop of Pahalgam in Kashmir, Operation Sindoor is said to portray the bravery of Indian soldiers who protect the nation’s borders under extreme conditions. The story draws creative inspiration from real-life incidents, focusing on the emotional lives of soldiers and their families.
Major Ravi, known for acclaimed military-themed films such as Keerthi Chakra, Kurukshetra, and Mission 90 Days, said the new project continues his cinematic mission to highlight the spirit of the Indian Armed Forces. He described Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor as “a human story set in the backdrop of valour and duty.”
However, soon after the announcement, the project drew some criticism on social media, particularly from a section of actor Mohanlal’s fans, who speculated about a possible reunion between the actor and the director. Fans have expressed mixed opinions online, although the filmmaker has not yet confirmed any casting details.
The film will feature a strong ensemble cast, with cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu and music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Pre-production is underway, and the team plans a multi-language release.
According to the makers, the film will capture the natural beauty of Pahalgam while weaving a narrative of patriotism, discipline, and sacrifice. Production is expected to begin in early 2026, with key portions of the film being filmed in Kashmir and Ladakh.
