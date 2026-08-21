However, the film’s planned Sabarimala shoot has faced restrictions
Dubai: Mohanlal has begun shooting the latest schedule of Athimanoharam in the Pampa region near Sabarimala, with the actor seen in his police uniform for the film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the movie marks the reunion of Mohanlal and the filmmaker after their successful collaboration on Thudarum.
However, the film’s planned Sabarimala shoot has faced restrictions. The Kerala Forest Department has denied permission to film at Sannidhanam and surrounding areas, which fall within the Periyar Tiger Reserve. The department cited existing court and government orders restricting commercial film shoots in wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves.
The Kerala High Court had considered the production team’s request and permitted filming at specified locations under the Ranni Forest Division, including the area around the Pampa KSRTC bus stand and a tea shop opposite the Pampa petrol bunk. Shooting at these locations is permitted from August 18 to 28, subject to prescribed fees and an agreement with the Forest and Wildlife Department.
Kerala Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan had stated that commercial movie shoots are not permitted at the Sabarimala temple, following a controversy regarding initial permissions granted.
Mohanlal plays police sub-inspector TS Lovelajan in the film, with Meera Jasmine portraying Naicy, his wife. The cast also includes Jagadish, Binu Pappu, Manoj K Jayan, Lalu Alex and Bhama Arun.
Produced by Ashiq Usman, Athimanoharam is written by Ratheesh Ravi, with Shaji Kumar as cinematographer and Jakes Bejoy composing the music. The film is scheduled for a December 2026 theatrical release.