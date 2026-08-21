The Kerala High Court had considered the production team’s request and permitted filming at specified locations under the Ranni Forest Division, including the area around the Pampa KSRTC bus stand and a tea shop opposite the Pampa petrol bunk. Shooting at these locations is permitted from August 18 to 28, subject to prescribed fees and an agreement with the Forest and Wildlife Department.

Dubai: Mohanlal has begun shooting the latest schedule of Athimanoharam in the Pampa region near Sabarimala, with the actor seen in his police uniform for the film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the movie marks the reunion of Mohanlal and the filmmaker after their successful collaboration on Thudarum.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.