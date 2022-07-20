Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpyeee, who is known for his work in films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Satya’, ‘Aligarh’, had recently praised the pan-India Allu Arjun film ‘Pushpa’, calling it immaculate.
According to several media reports, the actor now has been approached for a role in the film’s second part. Bajpyeee earlier said that every frame in ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has been shot as if it was a matter of life and death, applauding the urgency in the film.
Written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film narrated the story of its titular character Pushparaj and how he rose up the ranks to become a sandalwood smuggler while also dealing with his personal trauma.
The sequel also marks the debut of noted Malayalam and Tamil actor, Fahadh Faasil, in Telugu cinema. He plays a corrupt cop who will lock horns with Allu’s character in ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Faasil also recently told ‘The Cue’ that the film might see a potential third part as the makers have enough material.