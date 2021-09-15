South Indian actor Prithviraj is the latest Malayalam actor to receive the UAE golden visa. A few weeks earlier, actors including Tovino Thomas, Mohanlal and Mammooty were bestowed the same honour.
“Getting the Golden Visa before joining “Gold”. Thank you,” said Prithviraj on his Instagram post, alluding to his new film, also starring Nayanthara.
In the picture, the actor is seen holding his visa page of the passport along with Dubai-based security firm owner Nayeem Moosa.
Prithviraj, who is one of the most bankable actors in Malayalam cinema, is no stranger to Dubai and has visited the UAE for several film shoots. His film ‘Koode’ was shot in this region. Prithviraj is also a familiar face in the Bollywood circles. He made his Hindi acting debut with Rani Mukerjee in 'Aiyaa'. But he has a stronger foothold in Malayalam cinema. He has acted in hits including 'Indian Rupee', 'Classmates', and 'Urumi'. He also turned director with Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer'.
Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt have also received the UAE golden visa, a nod to their contribution to the world of arts, culture, and cinema.