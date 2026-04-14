GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

Is Vaazha 3 confirmed? Major hint from writer Vipin Das goes viral

From breakout debut to sequel buzz, attention turns to official announcement

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Fans decode Vipin Das’ viral post as tease for next Vaazha instalment
Fans decode Vipin Das’ viral post as tease for next Vaazha instalment

Excitement is building around the Vaazha franchise as fans await an official update from writer and co-producer Vipin Das, following the blockbuster success of Vaazha 2, which has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Viral post fuels sequel rumours

Vipin Das, known for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, sparked widespread discussion after posting an image showing three fingers raised, captioned: “Vaazha grows; See you all tomorrow!”

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The post has led many to believe that an official announcement regarding Vaazha 3 could be imminent, though no confirmation has been made yet.

How Vaazha built its cinematic world

The franchise began with Anand Menen’s 2024 hit Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, which featured Joemon Jyothir, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Anuraj O B, Saafboi and Anshid Anu.

Its follow-up, Vaazha 2, has further strengthened the franchise’s popularity, driven largely by its relatable storytelling and strong audience engagement.

Strong box office momentum

Vaazha 2 has continued its impressive theatrical run, contributing to the franchise’s growing cultural footprint and commercial success.

The film’s performance has added momentum to discussions around expansion, with fans now eagerly awaiting the next move from the makers.

All eyes on official update

With anticipation at its peak, attention now turns to Vipin Das, who is expected to make an official announcement soon, potentially confirming the next chapter in the Vaazha universe.

Related Topics:
moviesmalayalam cinemaMalayalam films

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

City fan mimed drinking Arsenal tears at Stamford Bridge

City fan drinks “Arsenal tears” as title race heats up

2m read
I.O.I confirmed they will be returning in May to mark their 10th anniversary

I.O.I reveals fan club name after 10 years

2m read
Sanju Samson gifting a phone to a fan

Cracked screen selfie, Samson gifts fan new phone

2m read
Kit#1: The Luxury Oasis Combo combines the Levoit 36-inch Tower Fan and Levoit Core 600s Smart Air Purifier to deliver powerful air circulation and deep purification

Levoit presents best summer cooling home kits for UAE

3m read