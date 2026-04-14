Is Vaazha 3 confirmed? Major hint from writer Vipin Das goes viral

From breakout debut to sequel buzz, attention turns to official announcement
Excitement is building around the Vaazha franchise as fans await an official update from writer and co-producer Vipin Das, following the blockbuster success of Vaazha 2, which has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.
Vipin Das, known for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, sparked widespread discussion after posting an image showing three fingers raised, captioned: “Vaazha grows; See you all tomorrow!”
The post has led many to believe that an official announcement regarding Vaazha 3 could be imminent, though no confirmation has been made yet.
The franchise began with Anand Menen’s 2024 hit Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, which featured Joemon Jyothir, Siju Sunny, Amith Mohan Rajeswari, Anuraj O B, Saafboi and Anshid Anu.
Its follow-up, Vaazha 2, has further strengthened the franchise’s popularity, driven largely by its relatable storytelling and strong audience engagement.
Vaazha 2 has continued its impressive theatrical run, contributing to the franchise’s growing cultural footprint and commercial success.
The film’s performance has added momentum to discussions around expansion, with fans now eagerly awaiting the next move from the makers.
With anticipation at its peak, attention now turns to Vipin Das, who is expected to make an official announcement soon, potentially confirming the next chapter in the Vaazha universe.