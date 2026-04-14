'Vaazha 3' confirmed: Biopic of a Billion Girls announced after 'Vaazha 2' success

Female-led chapter planned as the franchise expands after Vaazha 2’s box office success
Filmmaker Vipin Das has officially announced the third instalment of the Vaazha franchise, titled Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls, confirming a major shift towards female-led storytelling in the popular series.
The announcement came via social media on Tuesday, a day after the director teased the development with a cryptic post. Das, who wrote the previous instalments and has also penned the upcoming film, said the franchise would continue its core mission of introducing new talent to cinema.
“The Vaazha franchise has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined,” he wrote, adding that the series will remain an open platform for emerging writers, directors, actors and composers.
Unlike the earlier instalments that focused on male characters, the third film will feature an all-female cast, marking a new creative direction for the franchise.
According to Das, the move was influenced by audience feedback and evolving storytelling ideas, positioning the new project as a natural extension of the franchise’s inclusive vision.
Production for the film is expected to begin in 2027, with open auditions planned once the script is finalised. Das also asked aspiring actors and creators to wait for official announcements before sending portfolios or work samples.
While Das will write the screenplay, the film will be directed by Viswan Sreejith, who previously worked as an assistant director with Das on Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and the earlier Vaazha films.
The upcoming project will mark Sreejith’s directorial debut, continuing the franchise’s tradition of giving opportunities to emerging filmmakers.
Speaking about the project, co-producer Harris Desom said the success of the Vaazha films proved that newcomers could deliver major box office hits.
“As producers, we realised we could create such success with newcomers. That was the case with Vaazha, Vaazha 2 and even Jo & Jo,” he said, adding that the team intends to continue bringing fresh writers, actors and technicians into the industry.
Desom also confirmed that the creators envision the series as a long-term franchise, potentially extending beyond the third instalment.
The announcement comes as Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros continues its strong theatrical run.
The film, headlined by content creators turned actors Hashir H., Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy and Vinayak V, has reportedly earned over Rs 95 crore in domestic gross and more than Rs 160 crore worldwide.
Produced by Vipin Das, Harris Desom, Sahu Garapati, P. B. Anish, Adarsh Narayan and Icon Studios, the film’s success has significantly strengthened the franchise’s momentum.