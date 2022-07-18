Kichcha Sudeep is all set to be seen in a never-seen before role in his much-awaited fantasy action-adventure ‘Vikrant Rona’. The pan-India 3D movie is billed as one of the biggest film of Kichcha Sudeep’s career. But there’s another surprise in store for Sudeep fans. Reports claim that the Kannada superstar has designed the look of his own larger-than-life character.
According to insiders, his titular character Vikrant Rona’s costumes were quite different during the discussion stages of the film. It was Kichcha Sudeep who came up with the idea of getting rid off the sleeves and going for the sleeveless look.
The Kannada star even added the cap and the gun holster to be at the back and it went on to become a rage on the internet. This film is one of Kannada film industry’s biggest releases.
The trailer of ‘Vikrant Rona’ has undoutely triggered and spiked audience anticipation levels by giving a glimpse of the mysterious adventure awaiting them on the big screen this month-end.
‘Vikrant Rona’ releases worldwide in 3D on July 28.