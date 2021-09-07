A Delhi-based lawyer on September 7 filed a lawsuit against 38 Indian celebrities including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar and Ajay Devgn for reportedly revealing the identity of woman who was gang raped and killed in 2019.
In India, it’s against the law to reveal the name of rape victims in the media or any public platform.
According to reports, a case has been filed against several talents including Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Allu Sirish, Charmme Kaur, among others for revealing the identity of the victim on social media.
In November 2019, a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found dead after being sexually assaulted. The case sparked outrage across India with celebrities calling for the arrest of the perpetrators. Four suspects were arrested and they confessed to raping and killing the woman.
Lawyer Gaurav Gulati has filed the case under section 228 of Indian Penal Code in Sabzi Mandi Police Station. He also filed a petition in Tis Hazari court and has urged the authorities to arrest the celebrities for flouting the rules and destroying the privacy of the victim.