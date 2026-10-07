Soundarya Rajinikanth says parents were her ‘rock’ during divorce: ‘Couldn’t have done it without them’

"For a girl, the first man in her life is her father. And the first friend she has is her mother. And that gets stronger as children grow up. In my difficult times, my parents stood like a rock. I couldn't have done it without them. When my first marriage failed, it did not make me stop believing in the institution of marriage. It was just a wrong relationship. So when I came out of that, I took my time to heal, but I couldn't wait to be back in that institution. Because I believe in it. I'm very happy to be married again," she said.