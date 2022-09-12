Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have been blessed with a baby boy. On Sunday, Soundarya announced on social media.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the news along with pictures.
Sharing the series of pictures, she wrote "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings. Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved's little brother. VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed. thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3."
In the first picture, newborn baby Veer is seen holding his mother's finger. In the next image, the happy family is all smiles as they pose for a photoshoot. In the third picture, Soundarya flaunts her baby bump in a maternity shoot. And the last image shows the mother-son duo posing, as elder son Ved looks at the baby bump.
As soon as the pictures were posted, fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section. Abhishek Bachchan dropped a comment and wrote, "Congratulations."
Actor Sriya Reddy wrote, "@soundaryaarajni congrats my darling Mittu can't wait to see him."
Soundarya, the younger daughter of Megastar Rajnikanth tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi at the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai in 2019.
This is Soundarya's first child with husband Vishagan, this being the second marriage for both of them. Soundarya was married to businessman R Ashwin, with whom she shares older son Ved.
On the work front, the 'Lingaa' actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new project. The upcoming movie also includes stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Annaatthe', directed by Siva, which was released to mixed reviews during Diwali in 2021.