Rajinikanth hops out of an autorickshaw at Dharman set in Mysuru, greets cheering fans. Watch

Superstar arrives in auto rickshaw, delights Mysuru crowd on Dharman set
When Rajinikanth arrived at his film set in Mysuru this week, he travelled in an auto rickshaw, surprising the fans who had gathered outside.
Fans wait outside Mysuru shoot
Word had spread that Dharman, the action entertainer directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, was filming outdoors in the city. Dozens of fans made their way to the location and waited for a glimpse of the Tamil superstar.
Videos shared online on Tuesday evening show the three-wheeler arriving at the location, with members of Rajinikanth's security team walking alongside it. Fans can be heard cheering as the actor steps out, waves to the crowd and acknowledges them before entering the set.
Rajinikanth returns to greet fans
In another video, members of the actor's team can be seen trying to manage the crowd near the entrance as more fans gather. Rajinikanth then comes back outside to greet them.
Wearing a maroon shirt and traditional veshti, he waves to those waiting outside. Families with young children were among the crowd, with some fans using the signature hand gesture associated with his 2002 film Baba.
Are Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela joining the cast?
Officially, Dharman stars Rajinikanth alongside Simran, Raashii Khanna and Yogi Babu. However, videos and photos from the Mysuru shoot have led to speculation that Telugu actors Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela could also be involved.
One video circulating online appears to show Sreeleela at the Mysuru location, wearing a pink-and-blue pattu pavadai, a traditional half saree.
Raashii Khanna may also have inadvertently added to speculation about Ram's involvement. According to The Times of India, a photo of Khanna with Ram and Rajinikanth was included in a set of Mysuru pictures she shared online. The photo was reportedly removed after it became apparent that Ram's involvement had not been publicly announced.
Her revised post no longer includes the photo, instead featuring images of Mysuru's food and scenery.
The makers have not confirmed whether Ram Pothineni or Sreeleela is part of Dharman.