Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party got engaged in Delhi and the couple dropped dreamy pictures from the ceremony.
The bride-to-be wore an ivory-coloured Manish Malhotra creation, while her spouse wore an ivory 'achkan' (knee-length jacket) by Pawan Sachdev.
The couple dropped four images from the ceremony, even though the local paparazzi are outside the engagement chronicling their every move.
Earlier in the evening, Priyanka Chopra Jonas — cousin of Parineeti — glided down in a neon Sari-styled outfit.
This ceremony has been one of the most anticipated unions since Chopra and Chadha are accomplished in their own fields
The couple have been tight-lipped about their bond ever since rumours of the two dating began. Even though they have not spoken about their relationship to the press, the two have been spotted together at dinner dates and cricket matches.
Chopra is one of Bollywood’s popular stars. She made her debut in 'Ishaqzaade' and went on to do a string of good movies that showcased her acting prowess. Meanwhile, Chadha is one of the promising young leaders in India’s political landscape.
The engagement ceremony was held at the Kapurthala House at Connaught Place in Delhi.
In the pictures, Chopra can be seen wearing a diamond solitaire ring, while Chadha sports a Cartier gold band.