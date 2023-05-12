Bollywood could soon witness its next celebrity wedding, after Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s dream wedding at a palace in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan. This time it will involve the noted actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, one of the most eligible bachelors in Indian politics.

The duo’s engagement is set to take place at a venue near the India Gate today, Indian media reports citing unidentified family members in the know said. The India Gate is an iconic war memorial located in central Delhi and is a big draw with tourists.

Speculation that Chopra and Chadha — a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of India’s Parliament — were dating each other flew thick and fast when they were spotted together in London and then in Mumbai. The duo were spotted outside restaurants and airports in Mumbai and Delhi. Yet, they haven’t officially confirmed or denied their relationship. Chopra is known to be guarded about her private life.

Adding to the speculation was a tweet from Sanjay Arora, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, the political party to which Chadha is a member of, who wished the duo for their “union”. Even the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar teased him about social media getting into a spin over the news. Chadha responded to Dhankar saying he’ll entertain questions on ‘rajneeti’ (politics), not Parineeti.

The Times of India reported last week that the duo’s ‘Roka’ ceremony — a pre-engagement ritual among certain Indian communities — took place in the presence of close family friends. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram showed the exteriors and balcony of Chopra’s apartment in the upmarket locality of Mumbai’s Bandra brightly lit with fairy lights.

The duo studied at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time.

The engagement could witness a star visitor from Hollywood, with Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, expected to land later in the city, the reports also said. However, there’s no word yet on whether the actress’ husband, the singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Maltie Marie, making it to the event.