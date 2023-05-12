Bollywood actress Parineeeti Chopra is set to be engaged to politician Raghav Chadha, a member of the upper house of the Indian parliament from the northern state of Punjab.
The actress’ residence in the upscale locality of Bandra in Mumbai has been decked up with beautiful lights since yesterday, most notably in her balcony.
According to a family member privy to the developments, the duo will exchange rings on May 13 in Delhi. Around 150 close friends and family members have been invited to the ceremony, the source added. Members from the political and film fraternities are expected to attend the function.
Neither Chopra nor Chadha have confirmed their relationship although they have been seen in public in Delhi and Mumbai.
A leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, the political party to which Chadha is affiliated with. congratulated their “union” in March.
“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes,” he said in a tweet then.
Chopra and Chadha studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time. They also follow each other on Instagram.
Chopra will be acting alongside Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Chamkila’. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.