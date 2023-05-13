Noted Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, the star of acclaimed hits like ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, will get engaged to Indian lawmaker Raghav Chadha today evening in New Delhi.

Details of the event, which remained a closely guarded secret until recently, are coming out only today, according to Indian media reports. The venue for the engagement will be Kapurthala House in Central Delhi, which was once owned by the erstwhile ruler of the Kapurthala region, in present-day Punjab state. The building is now owned by the Punjab government and hosts the north Indian state's chief minister or other diginitaries when they visit the national capital.

The event is expected to witness not more than 150 guests, many of whom will be VIPs. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also heads the political party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will attend the event, as will Punjab Chief Minsiter Bhagwant Mann, the Times of India reported. Chadha, 34, is among India's youngest politicians and is a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of India's parliament, from Punjab. He is a politician from Kejriwal's party.

The engagement ceremony will be performed according to Sikh rituals. News agency ANI, citing sources close to the family, reported that Chadha will be wearing an 'Achkan' (knee-length jacket) by the designer Pawan Sachdev, while Parineeti Chopra will wear a dress designed by Manish Malhotra.

The engagment will also witness star power from Hollywood, with Parineeti’s cousin, the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, landing in Delhi on Saturday.

Chopra Jonas, who's married to the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, won rave reviews for her performance as a spy under attack in the thriller web series 'Citadel'. Nick, a member of the music band Jonas Brothers, meanwhile, was in the US performing at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Friday, the Associated press reported.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Delhi airport on Saturday. She is in town to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement. Image Credit: ANI

The celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who's a close friend of Parineeti, too, landed in Delhi this morning.

File photo of Parineeti Chopra with her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Image Credit: ANI

The Times of India reported last week that Parineeti and Chadha's ‘Roka’ ceremony — a pre-engagement ritual among certain Indian communities — took place in the presence of close family friends. A video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram recently showed the exteriors and balcony of Chopra’s apartment in the upmarket locality of Mumbai’s Bandra brightly lit with fairy lights.

Speculation that Chopra and Chadha were dating each other flew thick and fast when they were spotted together in London and then in Mumbai. The two studied together in the UK and have been friends for a long time.

Of late, they were spotted outside restaurants and airports in Mumbai and Delhi. Yet, they didn’t officially confirm or deny their relationship for a long time as Chopra is known to be extremely guarded about her private life.

In March, Sanjay Arora, a leader of the AAP, wished the duo for their “union”. Even the Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar teased him about social media getting into a spin over the news. Chadha had then responded by saying he’ll entertain questions on ‘rajneeti’ (politics), not Parineeti.