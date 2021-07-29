Rihanna is widening her Fenty Beauty empire with a new perfume.
The singer and beauty mogul shared a teaser for Fenty Parfum, the first fragrance from her brand, on social media.
“Something sensual, confident yet sexxy✨coming your way very soon...” read a post on the Fenty Beauty Instagram page, along with a video clip of the shadows created by a perfume bottle. Very mysterious!
In the past, the ‘Work’ singer has lent her name to 11 perfumes created in collaboration with the fragrance house Parlux starting in 2010.
It’s unclear when the perfume will launch and what it will smell like, but going by the success of Rihanna’s brand it’s likely to be a hit.
Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 and made headlines for featuring a line-up of 40 foundation shades, which eventually was increased to 50. The beauty brand expanded to include skincare in 2020 and there are rumours she’ll add of hair products as well.
The Grammy-award-winning singer is also the founder of loungewear and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.
Other celebrities who’ve had successful fragrances include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Sarah Jessica Parker.