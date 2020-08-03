Social distancing measures have put a damper on many global brands’ promotion plans. But singer and beauty mogul Rihanna knows how to turn lemons into lemonade.
The fashion icon hosted an online global house party to celebrate the launch of her skincare brand, Fenty Skin.
Partygoers joined in over the internet to “meet up” in the futuristic Fenty Skin house, where Rihanna surprised fans with live video chats.
Inside the house, Fenty Skin Ambassador Sean Garrette chatted with Rihanna and introduced guests to the three new products — Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen.
Some of the other treats that were in store for fans included the ability to have a dance party with others virtually, ‘walk’ around the house online and discover facts about the products, and even get custom mocktail recipes.
Even ‘Old Town Road’ rapper Lil’ Nas X joined in the live-streaming with Rihanna to talk about skincare and music.