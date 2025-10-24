In another allegation, Park Bom claimed she had written “almost all of 2NE1’s songs” but was never credited or compensated. "I wrote all of their songs. They locked me up and made me write every song, except for one. But they never paid me, and even if you search the credits, my name isn't there. I gave my all for singing, but it never paid off. I was never once allowed to do a magazine photoshoot."