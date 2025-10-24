The K-Pop star had released a series of accusations against YG, saying they mocked her
2NE1’s Park Bom’s agency has issued an official statement regarding the singer’s current health condition.
"This is D-NATION Entertainment. First, we sincerely apologise for any concern caused by Park Bom’s recent personal social media post. We are also deeply grateful to everyone who has sent their kind words of support. Park Bom is currently in a very emotionally unstable state and is having difficulty communicating. She is in urgent need of treatment and rest to aid her recovery.
As her social media post has circulated widely, it has been misinterpreted in ways that do not reflect the facts, causing unnecessary misunderstandings. This has affected not only Park Bom herself but also her family and acquaintances. We kindly ask that people refrain from sharing the post indiscriminately. We also respectfully request that members of the media avoid further reporting on this matter.
Our company will do everything possible to support Park Bom’s recovery and help her return in a better state. We ask for fans’ understanding and continued warm support."
Recently, Park Bom captured global attention with a now-deleted Instagram post that appeared to show her filing a complaint against Yang Hyun-suk, the founder and former executive producer of YG Entertainment.
The post included a shocking claim: that she was owed profits from her time in 2NE1 totaling 64272e trillion KRW, roughly equivalent to $4.5 quadrillion USD — a sum several times the GDP of South Korea. Bom wrote: “To the people of Korea, please investigate what YG Entertainment did to Park Bom exactly as it is,” attaching an image resembling a police report.
Later, the singer revealed fresh allegations against YG agency, saying that they didn't offer any support to her, and had even mocked her looks. “Someone apologised to me on the stairs. When I asked why, they said they had ‘sold’ me by making plastic surgery a topic. Reflecting on it, they never did anything for me. I even went to the dermatologist, but I had to pay for it myself.”
In another allegation, Park Bom claimed she had written “almost all of 2NE1’s songs” but was never credited or compensated. "I wrote all of their songs. They locked me up and made me write every song, except for one. But they never paid me, and even if you search the credits, my name isn't there. I gave my all for singing, but it never paid off. I was never once allowed to do a magazine photoshoot."
