The K-Pop star has unleashed several new allegations against her former agency
The Park Bom controversy continues. The star sparked widespread concern after posting a series of emotional and accusatory messages on social media — just a day after her current agency, D-Nation, confirmed that she had paused all activities to focus on her health.
On October 23, Park Bom uploaded several screenshots of handwritten notes, opening up about what she described as painful experiences during her years under YG Entertainment. In one message, she alleged that staff members mocked her looks, writing, “They made my appearance terrible. They were mocking me. Thinking about it, YG never paid for any plastic surgeries I had. One or two were done with my own money. In other words, I went on stage looking like a commoner.”
The singer went on to claim that YG had offered little to no support during her time there, saying, “Someone apologized to me on the stairs. When I asked why, they said they had ‘sold’ me by making plastic surgery a topic. Reflecting on it, they never did anything for me. I even went to the dermatologist, but I had to pay for it myself.”
In a particularly startling allegation, Park Bom claimed she had written “almost all of 2NE1’s songs” but was never credited or compensated. "I wrote all of their songs. They locked me up and made me write every song, except for one. But they never paid me, and even if you search the credits, my name isn't there. I gave my all for singing, but it never paid off. I was never once allowed to do a magazine photoshoot.
Furthermore she added, "A woman YG went to learn from my aunt's cooking teacher, while calling my family poor and pitiful. In total, I was offered 4,231 commercial offers, but they were all given to someone else."
Her posts followed another cryptic update a day earlier, on October 22, when she shared an image of what appeared to be a legal complaint against YG founder Yang Hyun Suk for fraud, an astronomical number of around $4.5 quadrillion dollars. D-Nation swiftly refuted this, stating that no such lawsuit exists and that “all settlements related to her 2NE1 activities have already been completed.”
In response to the growing controversy, a senior music industry source told OSEN that Yang Hyun Suk was not angry but rather “concerned about Park Bom’s health more than anything else.”
