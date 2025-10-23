The post, the deleted photo, the math, and what her agency actually said about the lawsuit
K-pop Twitter went feral this week when former 2NE1 singer Park Bom seemingly declared legal war on Yang Hyun-suk, founder of her old label YG Entertainment — demanding, wait for it, a₩64,272,000,000,000,000 (that’s about $4.5 quadrillion) in damages. Yep, several times South Korea’s GDP.
But before you could even finish gasping, the post vanished.
On Wednesday night, Park uploaded what looked like a police report against Yang, claiming she was cheated out of her hard-earned 2NE1 money. “1002003004006007001000034 '64272e trillion won of money,” she wrote — and honestly, math has never been more dramatic. Fans are confused about the number itself, "Girl, what even is that number?" While others dropped comments such as, "Is she suing for the entire world economy?"
Within hours, though, the plot twisted harder than a 2NE1 choreography. Bom's agency D-Nation Entertainment swooped in to say that YG didn’t rip her off — and no, she didn’t actually file a complaint.”
“All the money that Park Bom made related to 2NE1 has been paid,” the label clarified in a statement on Thursday. “She also did not file an official complaint to the police.”
So what’s really going on? According to D-Nation, Bom has been on a break from all official activities since August due to health concerns. “She’s focusing on recovery,” the agency added. “We’ll make sure she gets the best care to return healthy.”
Meanwhile, the since-deleted post had fans — and the internet at large — scrambling for receipts. Some even wondered if the lawsuit was real, given that no Korean outlet has confirmed any filing.
Adding another twist, D-Nation later admitted Park was “beyond our control” and that they were “looking into the details of her lawsuit against Yang Hyun-suk.”
So at this point? It’s unclear whether Park Bom actually filed that eye-popping lawsuit or if it was just a misunderstanding that spiraled into social media mayhem.
Yang Hyun-suk, for his part, is no stranger to controversy. The YG founder was convicted by South Korea’s Supreme Court in 2023 for coercing a trainee to retract testimony in a drug case. He received a six-month prison sentence.
As for Park Bom — her Instagram may be wiped clean of the “police report,” but her fans are watching closely.
