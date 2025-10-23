In the past few months, the star has been creating headlines for her Instagram posts
Park Bom is a South Korean singer and one of the most recognisable voices in K-pop, best known as the main vocalist of the iconic girl group 2NE1. Debuting in 2009 under YG Entertainment, she quickly established herself with her powerful, emotive vocals that carried hits such as Fire, I Don’t Care, and Lonely.
Her voice, often described as unique and soulful, helped 2NE1 stand out in the crowded K-pop scene, contributing to the group’s massive domestic and international success. Beyond her singing, Bom became known for her stage presence, fashion sense, and ability to convey deep emotion through music, making her a fan favorite across multiple generations.
After 2NE1’s official disbandment in 2016, Park Bom continued her career as a solo artist. In 2018, she signed with D-Nation Entertainment, where she has been managed since.
The agency has guided her through solo releases and occasional collaborations, keeping her in the public eye while allowing her to maintain a degree of privacy compared to her intense idol life under YG Entertainment.
Park Bom recently made headlines due to a series of Instagram posts tagging actor Lee Min-ho, a top South Korean actor known for dramas like Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch.
Bom posted a picture of Lee Min-ho with the caption “true husband,” prompting a flurry of speculation about a possible romantic connection. The posts were widely discussed on social media, with fans debating whether there was any substance behind the claims.
Both Bom’s agency and Lee Min-ho’s management clarified that the posts were purely expressions of fan admiration and playful behaviour, and that there was no personal relationship between the two.
Bom herself later confirmed she is single and explained that some posts had been deleted without her consent. Nonetheless, the posts reignited interest in her social media activity and led to intense fan and media discussion.
In October 2025, Park Bom again captured global attention with a now-deleted Instagram post that appeared to show her filing a complaint against Yang Hyun-suk, the founder and former executive producer of YG Entertainment. The post included a shocking claim: that she was owed profits from her time in 2NE1 totaling 64272e trillion KRW, roughly equivalent to $4.5 quadrillion USD — a sum several times the GDP of South Korea. Bom wrote: “To the people of Korea, please investigate what YG Entertainment did to Park Bom exactly as it is,” attaching an image resembling a police report.
The internet reacted with disbelief and humor, questioning the astronomical figure and joking about whether she was “suing the entire world economy.” Fans scrambled to share screenshots, while social media exploded with speculation and memes.
Shortly after the post went viral, D-Nation Entertainment intervened to clarify the situation. The agency stated that:
All money earned by Park Bom related to 2NE1 had been paid.
No official complaint or lawsuit had been filed with the police.
Park Bom had been on a hiatus since August 2025 for mental health reasons and was focusing on recovery.
“Park Bom is beyond our control as well,” the agency added, acknowledging that they were still looking into the details of her Instagram activity.
As a result, it remains unclear whether the post reflected an actual legal action or was a misunderstanding that spiraled into social media frenzy.
Park Bom’s health and well-being have been key considerations in her recent career. In August 2025, D-Nation Entertainment announced that Bom would not participate in upcoming 2NE1 activities following medical advice recommending rest and stability.
The agency emphasised that her hiatus was for recovery and mental health, ensuring she has the support needed to return to activities in good condition. Despite her absence from performances, Bom has remained active on social media, keeping fans updated with posts, photos, and creative content.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox