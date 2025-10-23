In October 2025, Park Bom again captured global attention with a now-deleted Instagram post that appeared to show her filing a complaint against Yang Hyun-suk, the founder and former executive producer of YG Entertainment. The post included a shocking claim: that she was owed profits from her time in 2NE1 totaling 64272e trillion KRW, roughly equivalent to $4.5 quadrillion USD — a sum several times the GDP of South Korea. Bom wrote: “To the people of Korea, please investigate what YG Entertainment did to Park Bom exactly as it is,” attaching an image resembling a police report.