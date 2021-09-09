Image Credit: Insta/sabaqamarzaman and bilalsaeed_music

A judicial magistrate in Lahore has issued arrest warrants for actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed in connection with a case pertaining to shooting of a music video in the historic Wazir Khan mosque.

According to Geo News, the warrants were issued for the pair for their failure to appear before the court.

In August, The Akbari Gate police registered a case against Saba and Bilal on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The case was registered on a court order. A short clip of Qamar and Saeed at the historic mosque went viral on social media. The video drew strong reactions from religious circles.

Qamar replied to the criticism in a series of tweets, saying the clip was a "prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track," she said on Twitter.

Saeed is popularly known for his songs such as '2 Number', 'Adhi Adhi Raat', '12 Saal' and 'No Make-up'.

Qamar, best known for her roles in ‘Bunty I Love You’, ‘Mein Sitara’ and the Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’, was the subject of headlines earlier this year as well; in April, she called off her wedding to her fiancé, Pakistani-Australian blogger Azeem Khan.

“Hii Everyone I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities!,” she posted on Instagram.