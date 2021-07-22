1 of 10
With the scaling back on gatherings, Eid Al Adha celebrations in Pakistan have been muted for a second consecutive year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But that doesn’t mean stars are keeping the glamour quotient low too. In Pakistan, there was glitz and flair even as things were kept low-key; celebrities spent time with their families, finding joy in the little things and celebrating the occasion with zeal.
Image Credit: Insta/ official_mayaali
2 of 10
Twining wih her daughter, the 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' actress Ayeza Khan was one of the first to wish her fans, posting a sequence of photographs in which she looked ethereal all in white. The actress posted on Instagram: ''Eid Ki Subha''.
Image Credit: Insta/ayezakhan.ak
3 of 10
Mom-to-be Sarah Khan wore a simple white gown with flower embellishments and a minimal makeup look. As she posed with husband Falak Shabir, the parents-to-be held beautiful white flowers. “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak from us,” the 'Raqs-e-Bismil' actress the captioned the post.
Image Credit: Insta/sarahkhanofficial
4 of 10
Continuing with the pastel theme, actress, model, singer and painter Ayesha Omar managed to look perfect on Eid. The fashionista shared gorgeous photos with her fans and wished them Eid Mubarak. “Eid Mubarak my lovelies. My heart is with you all.”
Image Credit: Insta/ayesha.m.omar
5 of 10
Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane was a vision in her blue attire. Her Faiza Saqlain ensemble, which she matched with a gajra in her hair, is major wardrobe inspiration. She wrote: “Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept the sacrifices we all make, in addition to our animals, let’s also let go of our bad habits & egos too, inshaAllah”.
Image Credit: Insta/mawrellous
6 of 10
Hira Mani always takes over social media by storm with her unique fashion sense. This Eid the actress gracefully donned an unusual sort of saree with the beautiful colors of spring. Sending Eid greetings to her fans and followers, she captioned her post: ''Love you all xxx''.
Image Credit: Insta/hiramaniofficial
7 of 10
"Eid Mubarak everyone," 'Teefa in Trouble' actress Maya Ali wrote. She pulled off a perfect look on Eid, wearing a white outfit.
Image Credit: Insta/official_mayaali
8 of 10
A great example of a female protagonist who broke norms of Pakistani society and one of Pakistan's most recognised highest-paid celebrities Saba Qmar, posted on Instagram: "Eid Mubarak! 💛"
Image Credit: Insta/sabaqamarzaman
9 of 10
Momal Sheikh sets family goals on Eid by sharing a beautiful photoshoot of her family twinning together. "Meri aur meri family ki tarf de aap sab ko Eid Mubarak khushian batain aur khush rahain.. be safe,” she wrote alongside her post. The daughter of legendary star Javed Sheikh, apart from acting and producing in Pakistan's television industry, has also worked in Bollywood film 'Happy Bhaag Jayegi', a cross-border comedy starring Abhay Deol and Diana Penty.
Image Credit: Insta/momal15
10 of 10
Nida Yasir, who chose a career as a TV show host over acting, shared a series of lighthearted family pictures with her husband Yasir Nawaz. She wished followers Eid Mubarak and thanked a fashion designer for making her a “wonderful and comfortable” outfit.
Image Credit: Insta/itsnidayasir.official