Bollywood star Shruti Haasan and Pakistani actress Maya Ali bolster the star quotient at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night on October 28 in Dubai at The Meydan Hotel.
Veteran actor Jawad Sheikh from Pakistan will also attend the star-studded affair which will see some of the biggest names in Bollywood attend.
Earlier this week, prominent names including OTT queen Shefali Shah, Sunny Leone, Maniesh Paul, Gulshan Grover, and singer Udit Narayan have confirmed to attend the much-anticipated awards night. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who mad her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’, is also confirmed to attend the event,
These actors have been posting videos expressing their happiness at being a part of this glittering awards extravaganza.
National Award-winning Indian actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also on call to walk the red carpet and attend the awards night.
Earlier this week, singer Narayan of ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ fame, in a video message, told his fans in the UAE that he’s eager to meet them. He has won four National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards in the past.
Also on the roster of stars is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed who is also confirmed to attend the big awards night. The talented Iraqi singer Sattar Saad who shot to fame after being featured on ‘The Voice: The Sweetest Voice (Season 2)’, which featured on MBC 4, will also be in attendance.
The annual Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night is one of the biggest events on the UAE social calendar and will play out like a Bollywood musical, with on-stage action, dance and awards.