Two musical events will take place in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 1 & 2, 2023, featuring renowned musical voices from the UAE and the Gulf region.
The first event on Dec. 1 at Etihad Arena will showcase Emirati superstars Hussain Al Jassmi, Balqees, and Ahlam while the second at Al Ain Square the next day will feature Eida Al Menhali, Aseel Hameem, and Diana Haddad.
Both evenings promise to give the audiences a captivating blend of national songs and the artists' own tracks. Tickets are available on www.platinumlist.net , www.viriginmegastore.me , and www.etihadarena.ae.