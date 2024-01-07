Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won an Emmy for best original music and lyrics in a television show at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
The pop superstar will be performing at the Dubai Sevens Stadium on January 19 and 20, his first performances in the Middle East since 2017. A few tickets for the '+ - = ÷ x' tour area available at www.edsheerandxb.com and www.platinumlist.net.
Presented by All Things Live Middle East and AEG Presents, and supported by Dubai Calendar and Coca-Cola Arena, the two concerts are set to welcome more than 60,000 fans.
This is Sheeran’s first Emmy nomination, for the song 'A Beautiful Game', which appears in 'Ted Lasso’s' season 3 finale and was produced by Max Martin. Sheeran was not present to accept the trophy.
The award honours a song or score created specifically for a television show. Last year’s winner was Cinco Paul, who wrote original material for 'Schmigadoon!'
Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy, has had 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins.