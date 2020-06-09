Jamie Foxx, Vanessa Hudgens and Kaia Gerber were among the stars at the protest

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Image Credit: AFP

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, star couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took preventive measures when they joined an estimated 50,000 people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood.

Lopez and Rodriguez were among the celebrities who took part in the march on Sunday, demanding justice following the death of George Floyd.

The celebrity couple protested holding homemade signs. JLo carried one that read, ‘Black Lives Matter’, while Rodriguez’s sign stated: ‘Let’s get loud for Black Lives Matter’.

At the protest, Lopez and Rodriguez wore gloves and face masks.

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx also joined in Sunday’s protest, and Vanessa Hudgens was there with her handmade sign. Also spotted at the march were Ireland Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and rappers YG, Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun.

Floyd, aged 46, died last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe”.