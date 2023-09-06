Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly dating another actor, several months following her split from Matty Healy, lead vocalist of pop rock band, The 1975.

The news was first shared by Deuxmoi.

On Monday, the celebrity gossip account posted a claim by a follower who said: “Taylor Swift is dating another actor and that’s why she’s in LA so much again.”

Seemingly affirming the statement, the gossip account replied: “Are you telling us or asking us lol. Because if you’re asking yes, I would belive (sic) that.”

There is no word on the actor who is said to be in a relationship with Taylor though, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Swifts's and Healy's relationship was first exposed in early May, but in June, the two reportedly called it quits.

Deuxmoi reported at the time that the pair might not be really over because they were never dating to begin with, describing their brief fling as “not a committed relationship”.

“It was hard and fast and not a committed relationship right off the hop. He’s on tour in Europe and she’s touring the US. Logistical problems at the moment... People are nutso,” a source told the outlet.

The gossip blog further stressed that Swift and Healy “aren’t in the same country right now so they aren’t hanging out but maybe they’ll hook up again in the future”.

In July, rumours floated on social media that the Grammy Award-winning artiste and the British rocker might rekindle their romance.

However, the news was soon debunked, with a source close to the situation characterising the story as completely false.

Prior to her brief romance with The 1975 frontman, Swift was in a longtime relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn.