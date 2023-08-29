K-pop idol V has just released an array of teaser photos for his upcoming album, Layover.
BTS agency Bighit Music, shared the pictures on X (formerly Twitter) on August 29.
According to media outlet reports on August 29, the BTS’ member has also successfully wrapped up a recording for the popular TV show 'Running Man'.
The show which airs on South Korean TV channel SBS challenges a group of people to compete in a series of tasks in order to win prizes and avoid punishment.
V will be the second member of BTS to make a solo guest appearance on 'Running Man', following Jin's appearance in October of last year.
This episode of ‘Running Man’ will be broadcast on September 10, just two days after V’s solo album ‘Layover’ is released.
The singer is in the final stages of preparation for his highly anticipated solo debut. Just a day before releasing the teaser photos, the BTS singer also released three of his previous solo tracks on streaming platforms for the first time.
On August 28, Big Hit Music announced that the idol’s solo tracks ‘Scenery’, ‘Winter Bear’ and ‘Snow Flower’ were now available via streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.
The three songs will also be available on South Korean streaming platforms like Melon, Genie, VIBE, FLO and Bugs.