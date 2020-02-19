The former One Direction singer was reportedly unharmed in the incident

Singer Harry Styles was reportedly left shaken after being robbed at knifepoint in London on Valentine’s Day.

The former One Direction member was on a night out in Hampstead when the incident occurred.

According to British tabloid, The Mirror, Styles was confronted by a robber who was wielding a knife and demanded money from the 26-year-old. The report further states that the singer acted swiftly and handed over the cash to the robber and was left unharmed.

Citing a source, the tabloid further stated that Styles “played it pretty cool” but “understandably though, it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

In a statement to The Guardian, London police confirmed it was investigating the incident.

“Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50 hours on Friday, 14 February,” the police told the British daily, without naming Styles. “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him.”

No arrest has been made following the incident.

This incident has occurred months after a man was convicted of stalking Styles and camping outside his house. The stalker has been barred from going within 250 metres of the singer.

Styles was last seen at the February 18 Brit Awards where he was nominated in two categories, including Best Male Solo Artist and Album of the Year. The singer also performed at the awards night.