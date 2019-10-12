‘Lights Up’ is possibly the first release from the star’s forthcoming second album

After a two-year hiatus, former One Direction member Harry Styles is back with a steamy new single.

The video for the dreamy and soulful track ‘Lights Up’, which dropped Friday, features a sultry and shirtless Styles surrounded and being touched by beautiful people of all genders. Though not officially announced, the track is possibly the first release from the star’s forthcoming second album.

‘Lights Up’ was produced by Tyler Johnson and Kid Harpoon, both of whom co-wrote the track with Styles.

The single’s release was accompanied by a photo Styles posted on his Instagram, which signalled a rupture in his year-plus silence on the social media platform.

Styles released his debut solo album, ‘Harry Styles’, in 2017. The 10-track collection of rock and pop songs earned mostly positive reviews.