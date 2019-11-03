Former One Direction member Harry Styles will reportedly buy a house next door to his mansion in a bid to create an anti-stalker fortress.
The singer, 25, has been left “petrified” after an obsessed fan slept outside his house and harassed him for months. His latest purchase means he’ll have spent £19 million (Dh90.2 million) buying up property surrounding his £3 million home in London in a bid to feel safe, reports The Sun.
Styles also has CCTV that sends alerts to his phone and security guards 24/7 that are paid for by an insurance policy after he suffered a “threat to life”.
A source said: “Harry’s ordeal has left him petrified. Rather than be driven out of his home, he has taken steps to feel super-safe. His home is on a corner, and by buying the properties next to it and behind it, he feels untouchable. It’s a fortress.”
Last month, homeless man Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was given a restraining order banning him from going near Styles. A court heard how Styles employs a night guard, locks his bedroom door at night and assesses his home for weak spots following his stalker nightmare.
At Hendon magistrates court, Styles told his stalker: “Get help. I don’t want to see you ever again.”