Singer has spent £19m buying up property around his home to create a ‘fortress’

Former One Direction member Harry Styles will reportedly buy a house next door to his mansion in a bid to create an anti-stalker fortress.

The singer, 25, has been left “petrified” after an obsessed fan slept outside his house and harassed him for months. His latest purchase means he’ll have spent £19 million (Dh90.2 million) buying up property surrounding his £3 million home in London in a bid to feel safe, reports The Sun.

Styles also has CCTV that sends alerts to his phone and security guards 24/7 that are paid for by an insurance policy after he suffered a “threat to life”.

A source said: “Harry’s ordeal has left him petrified. Rather than be driven out of his home, he has taken steps to feel super-safe. His home is on a corner, and by buying the properties next to it and behind it, he feels untouchable. It’s a fortress.”

Last month, homeless man Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was given a restraining order banning him from going near Styles. A court heard how Styles employs a night guard, locks his bedroom door at night and assesses his home for weak spots following his stalker nightmare.