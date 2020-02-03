Singer understands why former bandmate has said negative things about One Direction

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson. Image Credit:

Singer Louis Tomlinson thinks his former One Direction band mate Zayn Malik has been “disrespectful” but he can understand it.

Malik has been apparently taking digs at the band. In one interview he branded the band’s music “generic as [expletive]”.

Asked if he thinks some of what Malik has said has been disrespectful, Tomlinson told The Sun: “Yeah, I do. But I can understand it. We have a lot of situations where we’re sat in interviews and if you’re in a certain mood you might run your mouth.

“The older you get the more you can tell if these things actually carry any malice or if they’re just a prod in the back. That’s life, innit? Sometimes people chat [expletive] and that’s the reality.”

Tomlinson is not ruling out resolving their differences in the future, but not anytime soon.