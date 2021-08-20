South Korean boy band BTS attends the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Image Credit: AFP

Korean group BTS has officially cancelled their global Map of the Soul Tour, more than a year after the 39-date event was announced in January 2020.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” a statement from the Korean group’s label read. “However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned. Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS Map of the Soul Tour.”

The tour was supposed to kick off in Seoul in April 2020 and end in Tokyo in September 2020. The septet — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — would have travelled to venues in Europe and North America as well.

In February 2020, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS had cancelled their four Seoul concerts. In March, 18 sold-out North American tour dates were postponed.

BTS’ label Big Hit Music announced that ticket refunds will be provided.

“For fans who have reserved tickets for the North American shows, you will receive an email from your original point of purchase regarding refunds,” the statement added.

Despite being unable to perform for fans, BTS have held online concerts such as October 2020’s ‘Map of the Soul ON: E’ that have been viewed by millions around the world.

While fans — especially those who had held hard-to-get tickets — might be disappointed by the news, Big Hit Music ended their statement on a positive note.