As far as celebrity interactions go, this one’s a bit of a surprise. British icon Elton John has given a shout out to South Korean group BTS and their new song ‘Permission To Dance’.
“When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to @bts_bighit #PermissionToDance,” John tweeted on July 11. The reason behind this wholesome tweet? It’s because the ‘Rocket Man’ singer is mentioned in the lyrics for the pop track that released on July 9.
“When it all feels like it’s wrong/ Just sing along to Elton John/ And to that feeling, we’re just getting started,” sings BTS leader RM on ‘Permission To Dance’.
The upbeat song is co-written by Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, along with Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews (who also co-wrote BTS’ previous English track ‘Butter’).
The music video for ‘Permission To Dance’ has been praised for including sign language in the septet’s dance moves and for prominently featuring service staff such as a teacher, janitor and a postal worker. It even got a nod from the director-general of the World Health Organisation.
“Thank you, @BTS_twt, for including sign language in your #PermissiontoDance music video. As 1.5 billion people in the world are affected by hearing loss; sign language can help them to continue enjoying music which can bring joy to life,” tweeted Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
BTS — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — are set to perform ‘Permission To Dance’ and ‘Butter’ during a two-day appearance on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon’ on July 13 and 14 (July 14 and 15 in the UAE).