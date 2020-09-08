Fans of BTS have once against rallied to raise money for charity and this time it’s in honour of member RM’s birthday.
The One in an ARMY Charity Project, a Twitter-based group, is hoping to raise $9,000 (Dh33,058, Rs665,298) for an Indian night school called Barefoot College that provides free education for underprivileged children.
According to a Twitter post, the school makes “education accessible for rural, remote and underprivileged children with daytime obligations and reduce the number of drop outs.”
RM (real name Kim Namjoon), who turns 26 on September 12, is the leader of the chart-topping septet — which also comprises Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.
Earlier this month, One in an ARMY (OIAA) raised money for an Iraqi charity in the name of BTS’ youngest member Jungkook for his birthday on September 1.
The Twitter group OIAA regularly holds donation drives for various causes. In June, they even raised $1 million to match BTS’ earlier donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We’re so proud that ARMY have once again channelled their power for good and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-Black racism,” OIAA had said in a statement at the time.
ARMY — as fans of BTS are known — have often used their massive numbers (there are literally millions of them) to raise awareness about social issues around the world.
In July, Indian fans raised more than Rs500,000 (Dh24,507) to support those affect by the Assam floods.
On the music front, BTS have made history and headlines with their latest single ‘Dynamite’. The upbeat, disco-pop song is the first from an all-South Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.