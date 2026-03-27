Mehreen Jabbar subverts the typical daughter-in-law trope in new show Dr Bahu

In today’s media landscape, where the measure of what is ‘good’ is generally ‘what sells’ or what becomes viral, Jabbar refuses to chase trends. Yet she isn't stuck in the past. After 30 years in the game — starting with the PTV classic Ab Tum Ja Saktay Ho — she is still evolving. Lately, she’s been exploring the thriller genre with miniseries Jurm and Hashtag.