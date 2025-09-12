Little Hearts isn’t just another campus romance, it's got a generous dose of wit too
Dubai: Telugu cinema in 2025 is off to a heartwarming start with Little Hearts, a romantic comedy that has quickly captured the attention of young audiences.
Written and directed by Sai Marthand, the film hit theatres on September 5, 2025, and has been buzzing on social media ever since.
The film stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth as Nalli Akhil Kumar, a bright but academically underwhelming youngster whose father, Nalli Gopal Rao (played by veteran Rajeev Kanakala), dreams of seeing him succeed as an IT engineer. When Akhil’s poor performance in the crucial EAMCET exam dashes those hopes, he finds himself in a long-term MPC coaching center. There, life throws him an unexpected curveball—Khatyayani, portrayed by Shivani Nagaram, a fellow struggler from the BiPC stream.
What begins as an awkward, one-sided crush quickly develops into a tale of puppy love. Khatyayani initially dismisses Akhil’s advances, but as their friendship deepens, she begins to see the earnestness in his affection. Their chemistry forms the heartbeat of the movie.
But Little Hearts isn’t just another campus romance. The real fun begins when their families enter the picture. The clash between Akhil’s ambitious, practical father and the quirky dynamics of Khatyayani’s family sets the stage for a series of comedic yet unpredictable events. Supporting performances by Anitha Chowdary and other character actors add layers of warmth and wit, making the narrative more than just a love story—it’s also about expectations, parental pressures, and the hilarity of generational conflicts.
According to reports, Sai Marthand’s direction shines in how he balances youthful humor with emotional beats. The screenplay doesn’t rely heavily on melodrama; instead, it keeps things light, breezy, and rooted in everyday struggles that students and families face.
With its relatable plot, fresh pairing of Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram, and a feel-good tone, Little Hearts has quickly found resonance among students and young professionals.
It’s the kind of film that makes you laugh, smile, and reflect on those little moments of growing up that feel monumental at the time.
In short, Little Hearts proves that sometimes the sweetest love stories are also the simplest—told with heart, humor, and a generous dose of youthful optimism.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox