But Little Hearts isn’t just another campus romance. The real fun begins when their families enter the picture. The clash between Akhil’s ambitious, practical father and the quirky dynamics of Khatyayani’s family sets the stage for a series of comedic yet unpredictable events. Supporting performances by Anitha Chowdary and other character actors add layers of warmth and wit, making the narrative more than just a love story—it’s also about expectations, parental pressures, and the hilarity of generational conflicts.

The film stars Mouli Tanuj Prasanth as Nalli Akhil Kumar, a bright but academically underwhelming youngster whose father, Nalli Gopal Rao (played by veteran Rajeev Kanakala), dreams of seeing him succeed as an IT engineer. When Akhil’s poor performance in the crucial EAMCET exam dashes those hopes, he finds himself in a long-term MPC coaching center. There, life throws him an unexpected curveball—Khatyayani, portrayed by Shivani Nagaram, a fellow struggler from the BiPC stream.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.