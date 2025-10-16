In the mood to slip into your pjs and binge-watch a series while you get over the week? We've got you. Whether you like myth and legend or are in the mood for women's empowerment, there's something for you in this line-up.

Netflix series: Every cause has an effect, and no where will you notice this more than in the Indian epic Mahabharata’s animated retelling on OTT, Kurukshetra. When brother fights brother and the war between duty and righteous action calls kings and princes into the battlefield, myth and legend collide and really give you something to think about.

Netflix series: Ghost stories are scary, but what happens when people recall being ‘haunted’ for real and they have others corroborating their recollections? When these macabre tales are reenacted, it’s that much more shudder inducing. Like goosebumps breaking out on your skin? This one’s for you.

Amazon Prime: For a heavy dose of nostalgia (and drama), watch half-brothers Lucas and Nathan fight for pride of place on a sports team in episode one. By season nine though, you’ll find the rigors of life have worn them both down and their relationship has evolved to a point where they are supporting and cheering each other on. Suddenly, it's not so bad to have a sibling.

OSN+: We are headed quickly towards the series It: Welcome to Derry (out on OSN+ on Oct 26), so what better time to catch up with Pennywise, the terrifying clown? Watch seven quivering young warriors try to best an ancient shape-shifter who surfaces every 27 years to prey on the town’s children… all while smiling a great big smile.

