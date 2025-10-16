GOLD/FOREX
'Kurukshetra', 'Lessons in Chemistry': What to watch on OTT this weekend

From mythic battles to scientific breakthroughs, binge-worthy picks await

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Unwind with a nice series, why don't you?
Unsplash

In the mood to slip into your pjs and binge-watch a series while you get over the week? We've got you. Whether you like myth and legend or are in the mood for women's empowerment, there's something for you in this line-up.

Happy watching!

Kurukshetra

Netflix series: Every cause has an effect, and no where will you notice this more than in the Indian epic Mahabharata’s animated retelling on OTT, Kurukshetra. When brother fights brother and the war between duty and righteous action calls kings and princes into the battlefield, myth and legend collide and really give you something to think about.

True Haunting

Netflix series: Ghost stories are scary, but what happens when people recall being ‘haunted’ for real and they have others corroborating their recollections? When these macabre tales are reenacted, it’s that much more shudder inducing. Like goosebumps breaking out on your skin? This one’s for you.

One Tree Hill

Amazon Prime: For a heavy dose of nostalgia (and drama), watch half-brothers Lucas and Nathan fight for pride of place on a sports team in episode one. By season nine though, you’ll find the rigors of life have worn them both down and their relationship has evolved to a point where they are supporting and cheering each other on. Suddenly, it's not so bad to have a sibling.

IT

OSN+: We are headed quickly towards the series It: Welcome to Derry (out on OSN+ on Oct 26), so what better time to catch up with Pennywise, the terrifying clown? Watch seven quivering young warriors try to best an ancient shape-shifter who surfaces every 27 years to prey on the town’s children… all while smiling a great big smile.

Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV: Follow chemist Elizabeth Zott as she uses her gift for the subject to turn into a TV icon who cooks after being fired from a job as a lab tech.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

