BloomingBox partners with Netflix to elevate your viewing experience with curated collections

Dubai: In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, BloomingBox and Netflix have come together to reimagine what it means to watch, feel, and connect. The result? A curated collection of immersive products designed to transform every viewing session into an experience worth savouring.
Movies and series have a way of pulling us in; making us laugh, cry, hold our breath, or even see the world differently. But beyond the screen, the real magic lies in the moments we create around them.
The feeling of pressing play. The shared silence before a plot twist. The joy of treating yourself, or the warmth of passing the popcorn to someone you love.
Thoughtfully curated and effortlessly indulgent, this collection is designed for every kind of watch. Whether it’s a solo unwind, a date night, or a full house of family and friends. Because the best moments aren’t just watched. They’re felt.
Munchies Boxes: Packed with sweet and savoury snacks that hit just right. Whether it’s for a night in, a celebration, or a comfort watch. Your cravings, your rules. Pick and choose your favourites to build the perfect snack line-up to match your mood.
Cheese Platters & Popcorn Kits: Ready to serve, easy to love. From artisan cheeses to classic movie-night popcorn, these sets are all about bringing the cinema feel straight to your couch.
Cosy Essentials: Wrap yourself in comfort with our ultra-soft Netflix blanket and ‘Certified Streamer’ hoodie. Made for long marathons, unexpected cliff hangers, and the kind of nights that turn into early mornings.
Merchandise: Unwind, laugh, and connect. Our fun and collectible merchandise are the perfect offline companions to your favourite on-screen stories. Because the Netflix moment doesn’t end when the credits roll.
Flowers: Bold florals designed to make an entrance and linger like the perfect ending. A gift that turns every delivery into a moment worth watching.
For every laugh, cry, and “Did that just happen?” moment, BloomingBox and Netflix invite you to savour the scene, indulge in the pause, and feel every moment. Because it's not just about what you're watching; it's about who you're with, how you unwind, and the rituals you create along the way.
To make every moment effortless, BloomingBox is also available on talabat, the leading on-demand delivery platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), providing fast and reliable delivery across the UAE.
This collaboration celebrates those quiet comforts and big reactions. The little things that make every watch truly unforgettable.
Available for a limited time only on www.BloomingBox.com and via talabat for delivery in 45 minutes across the UAE.
