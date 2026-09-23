Dubai: Ask the cast of Vibe whether they were slackers at school, and you get three very different answers.

Kunal KemmFu, who wrote and directed the comedy and also stars in it, insists he wasn't. His alter ego, on the other hand, has been sprawled on the sofa for years.

Newcomer Vanshika Dhir is almost offended by the idea. "Definitely not," she says. "I was very competitive. We would all ask each other, 'What did you get?', and I would never want to be the one that didn't do well."

And Sparsh Shrivastava? He quietly reached for his phone.

"I'm just searching what 'slacker' means on Google," he confesses.

If that isn't a vibe check, I don't know what is.

Trust me, Vibe, out in UAE cinemas now, is one of the films I've been low-key counting down to. We need a feel-good, unapologetically silly comedy right now, and Kemmu isn't pretending to be anything grander.

"The idea is to make people laugh and give them an entertaining film at the end of the day," he says. "I'm hopeful that people will turn up in theatres, and I can promise them a good time."

His cast seems to agree. Shrivastava has already watched the film four times, and the joke, he says, still hasn't worn off.

"We were actually discussing, why are we not getting bored? We have seen the film almost four times now," he says. "I think it's so well made by Kunal bhai, and the audience reaction is keeping us also engaged."

Even Dhir's friends in England, who don't speak Hindi, are sold.

"They watched the trailer, and of course there were subtitles," she says. "They really enjoyed it, and they're looking forward to watching it."

The slacker who never was

For Kemmu, the film's lazy, lovable hero is a kind of permission slip.

"I'll tell you honestly, I wasn't a slacker," he says. "But I think my alter ego has always been of a slacker. If I had to write exactly how I am, that would be boring."