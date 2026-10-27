Kim Sae-ron’s mother, ‘fake’ aunt face charges over false Kim Soo-hyun claims, agency says

The accomplices forwarded this time include the deceased’s mother and the individual who impersonated the deceased’s aunt, who face charges including violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation by stating false information), violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (distribution of footage using cameras, etc.), and attempted coercion. A decision not to forward charges was reached regarding the deceased’s father.