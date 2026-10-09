Doctor X K-Drama: Kim Ji-won is here to make hospital politics bleed – why you need to tune in

The show is adapted from the hugely popular Japanese series of the same name,
Somewhere, someone is going to get hurt-a-real-bad.
The reason: Kim Ji-won has scrubbed in, and Doctor X is going to air soon.
If you’ve been keeping score, you already know this always means good news. She stole scenes in Descendants of the Sun, chased her dreams with a mic in hand in Fight for My Way, broke your heart in Lovestruck in the City, broke more hearts in My Liberation Notes, and then turned Queen of Tears into a continent-wide crying session.
She doesn't miss.
Meet the surgeon nobody can control
Kim Ji-won plays Gye Soo Jung, a gifted surgeon with no interest in hospital politics and every interest in saving the patient on the table. Her colleagues have dubbed her the “crazy Gye” of the OR (it’s a pun: Gye sounds like the Korean word for dog, so yes, they’re basically calling her a mad dog, and she’s earned it). In surgery she’s a force of nature. Outside it: Apparently she’s a lovable klutz carrying some heavy emotional baggage. Charisma plus clumsiness plus a tragic backstory is basically the Kim Ji Won specialty dish.
The source material has receipts
The show is adapted from the hugely popular Japanese series of the same name, so the premise has already been road-tested: a lone genius doctor who answers to no one, slicing through a hospital system that’s rotten from the inside.
This is the network’s first stab (sorry) at medical noir, but SBS has a proven formula for shows where one stubborn hero takes down the powerful and the audience gets to cheer. Taxi Driver, The Fiery Priest, and Agent Kim Reactivated all scratched that itch. Expect the same satisfying payoff here, with doctors who care more about clout than patients getting exactly what’s coming to them.
Lee Jung Eun co-stars as Jang Hee Sook, who runs the doctor staffing agency Gye Soo Jung works with. On paper they’re business partners; in practice, they’re two women bound together by old wounds, and the show leans into that bond as a portrait of solidarity across generations. The director has said the two actresses share a real trust and ease off-camera, which usually translates into gold on screen.
The rest of the hospital is stacked too
Son Hyun Joo plays Boo Seung Kwon, director of the deeply compromised Guseo University Hospital, which tells you he’s probably the one to watch your back around. Kim Woo Seok plays Park Tae Kyung, an eager, big-hearted surgical intern with plenty of ambition. Around them are hospital staff, agency employees, and power players orbiting the hospital, each with their own agenda. Lee Jung Eun has teased that the web of relationships around Gye Soo Jung keeps growing, and that viewers will end up attached to the whole lot of them.