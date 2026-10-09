Doctor X K-Drama: Kim Ji-won is here to make hospital politics bleed – why you need to tune in

Son Hyun Joo plays Boo Seung Kwon, director of the deeply compromised Guseo University Hospital, which tells you he’s probably the one to watch your back around. Kim Woo Seok plays Park Tae Kyung, an eager, big-hearted surgical intern with plenty of ambition. Around them are hospital staff, agency employees, and power players orbiting the hospital, each with their own agenda. Lee Jung Eun has teased that the web of relationships around Gye Soo Jung keeps growing, and that viewers will end up attached to the whole lot of them.