Indian fans thrilled as BTS' V reveals his admiration for Bollywood dance moves
BTS star Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has revealed that he has memorised the choreography of the Oscar-winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR. His comments have delighted Indian fans, while the film's team has expressed its appreciation for the singer's love for the movie.
During a Weverse interaction with Indian fans on Monday, V spoke about his interest in Indian cinema. Asked whether he watches Indian films, the singer replied that he watches many and particularly enjoys their dance sequences.
When fans asked him to name his favourite Indian movie, V said: “It's hard to tell. I like 3 Idiots, Dangal, and I've memorised all the dance choreography of RRR. There are more (movies), but I don't remember them.”
His revelation quickly caught fans' attention, particularly those who remember BTS member Jeon Jung-kook's earlier appreciation of ‘Naatu Naatu’.
In 2023, Jung Kook played the song during a Weverse Live session while sharing music with fans. He also lip-synced to the track and briefly hummed it during other live interactions.
Meanwhile, videos of V and Jung Kook performing the popular ‘Naatu Naatu’ hookstep during the Arirang tour have resurfaced online, prompting an enthusiastic response from fans.
The RRR team also joined the celebrations, sharing a video on social media and thanking the two BTS members for their appreciation.
“ForeveRRR!! The #NaatuNaatu fever never stops! Thank you #Taehyung and #Jungkook for the love,” the team wrote.
Fans were equally excited, with one commenting, “My two worlds collided again,” while another celebrated the connection between their love for RRR and BTS.
Composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, ‘Naatu Naatu’ became an international sensation following RRR's release in 2022.
Featuring lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the energetic number shows their characters, Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, taking part in a dance challenge at a party.
Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, its signature hookstep became a worldwide trend, with fans recreating the moves across social media.
The song made history by winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and the Academy Award for Best Original Song, becoming the first Indian song to achieve both honours. It also received a Critics' Choice Award.